Nobel Prize 2024: Winners Declared for Physiology or Medicine

Stockholm: The winners of the Noble Prize for the year 2024 in the Physiology/ Medicine category for the year 2024 were declared on Monday. Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been named the winners in this category for their work in the field of genetic research.

Scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been named for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the year 2024. They will be awarded the Nobel Prize this year for the discovery of microRNA and its role in gene regulation. The names of the winners were released by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute Medical University. The formal announcement regarding the development was announced on Monday. Along with the medals and certificates, the scientists will receive 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) as a part of the Nobel Prize this year.

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of mRNA vax against COVID-19.

They received the honor “for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19”, said the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in a statement. “Their groundbreaking findings have fundamentally changed the understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the Nobel committee said. Interest in mRNA technology began to pick up, and in 2010, several companies were working on developing the method. Vaccines against Zika virus and MERS-CoV were pursued; the latter is closely related to SARS-CoV-2,” they added.