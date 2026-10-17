Non-Tariff Barriers Biggest Hurdle in India-China Trade: Nirmala Sitharaman

Bangkok: Non-tariff barriers remain the single biggest obstacle in trade ties between India and China, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday, pointing out that an expanding trade imbalance continues to weigh heavily against the country despite years of bilateral engagement.

The Minister made these observations during an interactive session with Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council on 'India's economic edge', held on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

Addressing the trade friction with Beijing, Sitharaman said that, "So non-tariff barriers are the biggest hurdle in the trade between India and China. That is one, and second, if the approach globally that you see today, where imbalance is huge, countries impose tariffs and say, 'no, we cannot sustain this imbalance, either you correct it or else we are going to be very punitive on you', that approach we have never taken." Sitharaman mentioned that with China, the trade balance is against India' and it is growing exponentially. She noted that Indian products face persistent roadblocks across key sectors despite proven global competitiveness.

"We are global leaders in generic drugs, bovine meat, vegetables and perishables and very many such goods which have huge potential in China. I would think a decade has gone by, consistently putting up a case for market access for Indian products. But non-tariff barriers have been very strong and China uses non-tariff barriers unhesitatingly, whether it is in the name of phytosanitary measures or any other, for which due investigations can happen, for which due both sides sitting and talking can happen, but no progress is made," the Minister said.

Highlighting India's distinct approach to resolving trade frictions through dialogue rather than sudden retaliatory tariffs, she added that "it is not the way India believes in dealing with trade negotiations. We sit and talk. It is sometimes very tiresome. But we do go through that approach rather than put CVDs, countervailing duties or some non-tariff barriers to counter the non-tariff barriers on the other side. So these are ways in which we find it difficult to correct the imbalance which prevails between China and us." (ANI)

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