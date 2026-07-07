North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) faces deepening fault lines ahead of Ankara summit

ANKARA: As leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) prepare to meet in Ankara this week, the alliance is seeking to project unity amid growing differences over defence spending, strategic priorities and its long-term role.

The summit comes against the backdrop of disagreements over the recent US military strikes on Iran and continued debate over a commitment made at last year's NATO Summit in The Hague to raise defence-related spending to 5 per cent of GDP by 2035.

Following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, several NATO allies backed Washington's objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons but declined to participate militarily. The reluctance prompted criticism from US President Donald Trump, who accused European allies of relying on US security guarantees while avoiding military risks.

Analysts say many European governments were unwilling to become directly involved due to concerns over regional instability, energy security and domestic political pressures. They also cited lessons from conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, making governments more cautious about joining military operations without broad international backing.

The 5 per cent defence spending target is expected to dominate discussions. The goal is seen as part of the Trump administration's effort to shift greater responsibility for Europe's conventional defence to European allies. However, analysts question whether many member states will be able to meet the target, citing slow economic growth, high public debt and competing domestic spending priorities.

The summit also comes amid growing public scepticism towards NATO in parts of Europe. Protests were held in Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir ahead of the meeting, with demonstrators opposing higher military spending and calling for greater investment in public services. (IANS)

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