North Korea, Russia Sign Agreement, Expand Security, Cultural Cooperation

Seoul: North Korea’s public security ministry and Russia’s interior ministry have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation on public safety affairs and law enforcement, according to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Saturday.

The agreement was reached after North Korean Public Security Minister Pang Tu-sop and Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Russia’s minister of internal affairs, held talks on Tuesday in Moscow, the Russian embassy said on its Telegram account.

The embassy did not disclose details about the agreement, but it noted that both sides shared the view that bilateral cooperation on public safety and security takes on importance, given the geopolitical situation.

As key areas for cooperation with North Korea, the Russian minister cited the fight against transnational organised crime, such as search and arrests of wanted criminals, responses to extremists and terrorist threats, as well as a crackdown on trafficking of illegal drugs and humans.

The two ministers also agreed on the need to beef up cooperation related to border areas, according to the Telegram message.

North Korea and Russia aim to open a road bridge linking them across the Tumen River next year as they began its construction in April amid deepening bilateral cooperation. (IANS)

