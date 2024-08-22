North Korea will face ‘end of regime’ if it invades South Korea: President Yoon Suk Yeol

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday warned that North Korea would face the end of its regime should it attempt to invade the country while inspecting an annual joint exercise with the United States. Yoon made the remark during his visit to the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, south of Seoul, where he received briefings on the Ulchi Freedom Shield, reports Yonhap news agency. The joint military exercise began Monday for an 11-day run.

“The North Korean regime is the most irrational group on Earth that can stage provocations at any time,” Yoon said. “Only our military’s robust military readiness can prevent them from making miscalculations.”

Yoon underscored the importance of the joint exercise in assessing military readiness and enhancing the combined defence posture of the allies against the growing North Korean military threats.

“We must make it clear to the North Korean regime, which harbours dreams of forceful unification and constantly eyes the Republic of Korea, that any invasion will lead to the end of its regime,” Yoon said, referring to South Korea’s official name. (IANS)

