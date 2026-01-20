Now, Greenland will be free of Russian threat, says US President Donald Trump

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has said that Greenland has not been able to keep “Russian threats” away from Greenland despite being warned about it for over two decades. In a post on X, the White House wrote, “NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that “you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.” Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!”

This post comes right around the time NATO Secretary General and Trump are to meet at Davos where the World Economic Forum begins from Monday. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Sunday (local time) spoke with Trump on the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic, amid Washington’s threat to impose 10 per cent tariffs on Denmark and European Union countries. Mark Rutte also informed that he will meet with Trump this week in Davos.

In a post on X, Rutte said, “Spoke with POTUS regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week.”

Rutte did not share details of the conversation with Donald Trump on the matter. Meanwhile, several European countries have come together and expressed support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland amid the threat by US President Trump to impose tariffs on eight European nations untill it is allowed to acquire Greenland. (ANI)

Also Read: US President Donald Trump says ‘time to look for new leadership in Iran’