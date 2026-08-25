NSA Ajit Doval arrives in Beijing for India-China border talks

BEIJING: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in Beijing for a two-day visit on Monday afternoon at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The leaders are set to hold the 25th round of Special Representatives' Talks on the India-China boundary question on Tuesday. Sharing the details in a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "At the invitation of Wang Yi, Foreign Minister and Member of Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, India's Special Representative (SR) on the India-China Boundary Question, arrived in Beijing on a two-day visit earlier this afternoon." The release further mentioned that the NSA will also call on China's Vice President during his two-day visit "NSA Doval and Foreign Minister Wang, who is China's Special Representative, will hold the 25th round of the Special Representatives' Talks on the India-China Boundary Question on 25 August. NSA will also call on China's Vice President Han Zheng during his visit," the release said. (ANI)

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