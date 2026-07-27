Oil tanker explodes after striking naval mine in Strait of Hormuz: Report

Tehran: An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine, local media reported on Sunday.

The vessel struck the mine after allegedly deviating from the route designated by Iran.

According to preliminary reports, the tanker deviated from the route designated by Iran and was located in an area outside the safe maritime traffic route, despite previous warnings, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas exports from major Gulf producers to international markets. The reported explosion comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following the recent military exchanges between the US and Iran. (IANS)

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