Om Birla meets new Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, invites him to visit India

Dhaka: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met new Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman following the swearing-in of the BNP government in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today. India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation," Birla posted on X after the meeting.

During the meeting, Birla extended wishes to Rehman on assuming office and also invited him to visit India. The two leaders expressed optimism to work together for well-being of the people of India and Bangladesh.

In a statement shared on X, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, stated, "Prime Minister, H E Tarique Rahman, conveys his greetings to India and PM Hon. Narendra Modi to the visiting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at courtesy meet following swearing-in of the new Government." (IANS)

