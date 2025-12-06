OP Sagar Bandhu: India sets up fully operational field hospital in Sri Lanka's Mahiyanganaya amid Cyclone Ditwah

COLOMBO: India's ongoing humanitarian assistance initiative, Operation Sagar Bandhu, has taken a major step forward as an Indian medical team establishes a fully operational field hospital in Sri Lanka's Mahiyanganaya, near Kandy, to support communities affected on the ground, as the island nation deals with one of the most devastating tropical storms, Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X on Friday, the High Commission of India in Colombo said the facility is being set up to provide urgent, life-saving care to those affected.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu continues healing on the ground. A fully operational field hospital is being set up by the Indian medical team in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy, bringing trauma care, surgical capability, ambulances and critical services directly to a hard-hit community. Ensuring those impacted have access to urgent, life-saving medical support," the High Commission posted.

India has continued its humanitarian assistance in Sri Lanka through coordinated rescue, medical, and relief operations under Operation Sagar Bandhu. (ANI)

