Our launchers are locked on warships, we will sink them all: Khamenei’s advisor

TEHRAN: Military adviser of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mohsen Rezaei, issued a sharp warning against any US naval blockade efforts targeting Iran, stating the military of the Islamic Republic was ready if directly threatened by US naval assets, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, citing a televised interview, Rezaei said, “Pressure must increase. Our launchers are now locked on the warships, and we will sink them all.”

Referring to US efforts to impose a naval blockade on Iran, Rezaei claimed the move would fail, asserting that Iran could counter such actions.

“Just as the United States suffered a historic defeat in trying to open the Strait of Hormuz, it is also doomed to fail in the naval blockade,” he added, as quoted by Press TV.

He further stated that Iran’s armed forces would not allow any success of a US-led blockade and claimed that Tehran possessed “major untapped leverage” to respond. (ANI)

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