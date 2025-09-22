Over 1,500 strike drones, 1,280 aerial bombs, 50 missiles hit Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday called for stronger international sanctions and military support to counter Russia's escalating attacks, revealing that the country faced over 1,500 strike drones, 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types in the past week alone.

In a powerful statement shared on X, the Ukrainian president underscored the necessity for enhanced military capabilities, including long-range strike options, and robust sanctions to pressure Moscow, noting that his country is defending itself from near-daily assaults from Russia.

"Russia must feel the consequences of what it is doing. Sufficient counteraction is needed to force them to seek peace. That can be achieved with adequate strength of our army, our long-range strike capabilities, and strong sanctions and pressure against Russia. Right now, we are defending ourselves from Russian attacks almost every day. This week alone, there were more than 1,500 strike drones, over 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types," he stated in his post.

The Ukrainian leader warned that Russian military production relies heavily on foreign-made components and technologies, revealing that over 132,000 foreign components from countries including Europe, the United States, China, Japan, and others have been identified in Russian weaponry.

"Thousands of foreign components have been found in this weaponry - more than 132,000 items - from many countries: Europe, the United States, China, Japan, and dozens of others. All these technologies help Russia create weapons on a large scale. All for the sake of terror against our people," his post read.

Zelenskyy cautioned that if Moscow is not stopped, the threat posed by Russian aggression will not remain confined to Ukraine and can spread further to Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

The Ukrainian leader also urged world powers to strengthen sanctions and eliminate loopholes that allow Russia to bypass restrictions, while also pressuring countries and companies that continue to supply dual-use technologies.

Zelenskyy also placed specific emphasis on the upcoming 19th EU sanctions package, calling for it to be "truly painful" and urging the United States to align closely with European efforts. (ANI)

