Over 26 million Pakistani children out of school despite improvements in infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: A recent government report has highlighted a critical educational crisis in Pakistan, revealing that 26.2 million children across the country remain out of school despite various federal and provincial initiatives.

According to a report by Dawn, the "Girls' Education Statistics and Trends Report 2023-24," released by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, indicates that this figure includes 13.4 million girls who are currently deprived of formal education.

The findings underscore significant financial hurdles, noting that the national share of education financing has diminished from 13 percent to 11 percent.

Most provinces have seen a reduction in budget allocations, "particularly Punjab and Sindh while Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir remained stable." While development spending showed restricted growth due to a budget "heavily dominated by recurring expenditures," there was a "notable federal shift towards development."

Despite these fiscal pressures, budget utilization remained high at 94 percent, though Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw a marked decline in this area.

The report, which was introduced by Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, noted a "landmark shift in the country's educational landscape," particularly regarding primary school completion for girls, which rose from 75 percent to 89 percent.

Dawn reports that this improvement is linked to a better learning environment, with 96 percent of schools now located in "permanent buildings," 92 percent featuring "functional toilets," and 82 percent offering "clean drinking water."

However, the document warns that malnutrition continues to hinder the physical development of students, remaining a "priority for future policy interventions."

Academic data from the 2023 National Achievement Test confirmed that female students are outperforming their male peers in subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Urdu/Sindhi. Specifically, in Grade 8, girls showed "clear superiority in Science and Math subjects." (ANI)

