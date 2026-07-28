Over 30 killed after gunmen hit northern Nigerian community: Reports

Abuja: More than 30 people, including children, were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked a community in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna late Sunday, local media reported on Monday. Many residents sustained injuries of varying severity as the gunmen opened fire and set houses and shops ablaze in Naridon community of Kauru Local Government Area, according to Nigeria's national daily The Punch Newspapers.

Citing community leaders, the newspaper reported that the attack began at about 11:00 p.m. local time (2200 GMT) on Sunday. It added that the death toll could rise as several of the injured remained in critical condition, Xinhua News Agency reported. Dogon Rana, a local resident whose house was destroyed in the attack, told reporters that the gunmen surrounded the remote community and attacked indiscriminately. The motive for the attack remains unclear, with local police yet to comment on the incident. Kaduna State has witnessed repeated incidents of violent attacks in recent years, including communal clashes. (IANS)

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