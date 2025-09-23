Over 30 Killed in Pakistani Air Force strikes on Tirah Valley Village

Islamabad: Over 30 people, including several women and children, were killed on Monday after the Pakistani Air Force dropped eight bombs on a village in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, several media reports have cited.

Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets dropped LS-6 bombs on the Pashtun-majority village of Matre Dara in Tirah valley in the early morning air strikes. The massive blasts have destroyed a large part of the village with videos and images of the attacks and its devastating aftermath going viral on social media, inviting scathing criticism from people, including several human rights organisations, from all over the world.

Several people were critically injured as videos shared by local journalists and human rights activists on social media showed bodies, including those of children, lying amid the wreckage. The casualties are expected to rise further as rescue teams continue to search for more victims.

Meanwhile, the KP branch of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party expressed shock over the incident, stating that several bombs were unleashed on the local population.

“During the jet aircraft bombing in the Tirah Valley of Khyber, several bombs fell on the local population. Five houses of local citizens were destroyed, and according to local sources, 20 bodies have been recovered from the rubble so far, including children and women among the martyrs. I have no words that can encompass this sorrow and grief. Sometimes drones, sometimes bombings have sown so many seeds of hatred that when this lava erupts, nothing will be left,” PTI KP said in a post on X. (IANS)

