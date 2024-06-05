Over 300 Afghan refugee families return home: Report

More than 300 Afghan refugee families have returned home from Pakistan and Iran over the past couple of days, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Tuesday. A total of 303 families who used to stay as refugees for years in the two neighbouring countries returned to their homeland a couple of days ago, added the state-controlled media outlet in its report without revealing the exact number of the returnees, reports Xinhua news agency. More than one million Afghan refugees, with the majority of them undocumented migrants, have reportedly returned home from the two countries since last November. The Afghan caretaker government has been repeatedly calling upon Afghan refugees to end living abroad as refugees and return home to contribute to the rebuilding process of their war-torn homeland. (IANS)

