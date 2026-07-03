Overlooking terrorism, Pakistan making futile attempts to promote false narrative on IWT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's decision to host a so-called 'international summit' on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in Islamabad recently was an attempt to gain global support while threatening India. However, Pakistan's narrative overlooked terrorism that has resulted in India placing the IWT in abeyance.

Only a few prominent foreign participants attended the event, despite the summit being promoted as 'international', according to a report in StratNews Global. Reportedly, foreign participants included water security and foreign policy experts from the US and China.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar delivered the keynote address, Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, former Foreign Ministers - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Hina Rabbani Khar delivered remarks at the event.

During the event, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "Pakistan's Nuclear Bombs are not for ceremonial purposes. If all efforts fail to restore the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan must explore the nuclear option."

In his address at the event, Musadik Malik said that Islamabad would "cut off those hands" that want to control the Indus water.

"Yet after listening to the discussions, one question lingered. How many of the speakers had actually examined the treaty in detail or objectively assessed the implications of India's decision? The treaty's own preamble states that it was signed in a spirit of goodwill and friendship. India argues that Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy has eroded that very foundation," Nitin Gokhale wrote in StratNews Global.

Following the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April 2025, India had exercised its rights as a sovereign nation under international law and placed Indus Water Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan stops its support for cross-border terrorism. (IANS)

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