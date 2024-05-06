Pakistan: Awami National Party elects Aimal Wali Khan as party's central president

Peshawar: Awami National Party's President for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan has been unanimously elected as the Party's central president, The News International reported on Sunday. Under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Iftikhar Hussain, ANP's general council meeting took place in the party's Bacha Khan Centre in Peshawar wherein Aimal was elected as the president.

No other candidate had submitted papers for the ANP's president post, said the sources. Aimal's name was put forward by ANP leader Haider Khan Hoti.

It should be noted that Aimal's father, Asfandyar Wali Khan, was the party's president. However, the senior politician has been away from politics for some time and did not participate in the February 8 general elections, The News International reported.

On the other hand, ANP central spokesperson Zahid Khan on Saturday announced his resignation from his position. He said that he would not be participating in ANP's intra-party elections. Sources privy to the matter claimed that Hoti and Zahid are not taking part in the intra-party elections.

They further claimed that Zahid has political differences with the ANP leadership and he had distanced himself from the party affairs, however, Aimal had gone to his house to convince him. But the visit proved futile. (ANI)

