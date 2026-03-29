Pakistan bids for mediation while fuelling regional instability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, given its association with the A Q Khan network - a global nuclear smuggling chain that supplied enrichment technology to Iran, Libya, and North Korea - lacks credibility as the guardian amid its reported move to convey the American proposal to Iran and offer to host talks, a report stated.

"This is not mediation. It is control. Whoever defines the room defines the outcome. And this file defines security: Israel, the US, the Gulf, the West, and India. There is only one answer: not Pakistan. Pakistan can pass messages. It cannot hold an agreement. A mediator gives up interest. Pakistan cannot. A state with an interest is not a middle ground. It is a side," Shay Gal, an Israeli analyst, wrote in The Eurasian Times.

"The state that produced the A Q Khan network, which supplied enrichment technology to Iran, Libya, and North Korea, cannot act as the guardian of an arrangement meant to restrain Iran. The party that created the problem does not guarantee its solution," he added.

Expressing concerns over Pakistan's controversial record in fuelling regional instability, the report further said, "If Washington chooses Pakistan because it is available, not because it is right, it repeats the same pattern: placing crises in the hands of those who profit from them. Such an agreement does not remove the threat. It defers it. Israel rejects it in advance." (IANS)

Also Read: Pakistan’s military pushes ICBM ambitions as ordinary citizens suffer