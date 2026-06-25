Pakistan caught in web of diplomatic tangles in its mediation attempts between US and Iran

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s attempt to mediate between the United States and Iran initially enhanced its diplomatic visibility but also created significant strategic risks. The initiative has complicated Islamabad’s relations with Gulf partners, particularly Saudi Arabia, while also drawing cautious attention from Washington and Tehran. At the same time, Pakistan’s reliance on support from actors such as Qatar and China to advance mediation efforts has highlighted limits in its independent diplomatic capacity. Saudi Arabia, a long-standing strategic partner reinforced by the 2025 Strategic Defence and Military Agreement (SDMA), has been unsettled by Pakistan’s visible engagement with Iran. Riyadh expected Islamabad to align firmly with Gulf security priorities, especially in the context of regional tensions. Although Pakistan attempted to maintain balance through consultations with Saudi Arabia while engaging Iran, its military-led diplomatic outreach and hosting of Iranian delegations raised concerns in Riyadh about Islamabad’s reliability. The situation has been further complicated by reports that the United Arab Emirates has also expressed economic pressure, including demands related to loan repayments. Analysts cited in thinktank commentary, including the Stimson Center, warned that any renewed Iranian attacks on Saudi territory could force Pakistan into direct obligations under its defence commitments, making its neutral stance difficult to sustain. Pakistan’s role as mediator has also been shaped by “shuttle diplomacy,” including engagements by its foreign leadership between Tehran and Riyadh to prevent escalation. However, the effectiveness of this role remains debated. (IANS)

Also Read: PoK atrocities: Kashmiri diaspora holds protests against Pakistan in London