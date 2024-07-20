Pakistan Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested top Al-Qaeda leader from Gujrat city

GUJRAT (PAKISTAN): In a major operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan’s Punjab province has arrested a top leader of the banned Al-Qaeda outfit from Gujrat city. The arrest of Amin ul Haq, a senior Al-Qaeda leader who was close to Osama Bin Laden, was made as security forces intensified their ongoing offensive against operatives of proscribed organisations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the al-Qaeda.

As per available details, the Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted under the umbrella of Pakistan’s newly-launched military operation “Azm-e-Istehkam.” Haq hails from Afghanistan and was living in Pakistan under fake documents.

“The arrest of Amin ul Haq, whose name is listed as a global terrorist, is very significant. He was an important part of Al-Qaeda and played an important role in the re-organisation of the banned terror outfit,” said CTD DIG Usman Gondal.

Haq was close to deceased Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden since 1996 and was also responsible for the security of the Al-Qaeda chief who was killed by the US forces in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011. Considered as one of the top fighters of the extremist group who was involved in several terror activities, Haq was designated as a global terrorist in January 2001. He also visited Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO forces.

Sharing more details, Gondal revealed that Haq was living in Pakistan under a forged identity. The CTD officials said that, at the time of his arrest, a fake National Identity Card (NIC) of Pakistan was found which had a listed address of Lahore in Punjab and Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). (IANS)

