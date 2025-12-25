Pakistan court extends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s interim bail till Jan 27

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in cases linked to the May 9 violence, along with several other matters, while directing the former prime minister to appear at the next hearing either in person or through a video link, according to Dawn.

The order was passed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, who heard the pre-arrest bail pleas. Advocate Shamsa Kayani appeared on behalf of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

However, the court could not take up arguments on the bail applications due to the absence of the former prime minister, Dawn reported.

In view of Imran Khan’s non-appearance, the court extended the interim bail and adjourned the proceedings until January 27, instructing that his appearance be ensured on the next date of hearing, according to Dawn. The bail extension comes amid multiple legal cases against the PTI founder. Apart from the May 9 violence-related cases, several other cases, including those pertaining to attempted murder and the alleged submission of fake receipts, have been registered against Imran Khan. A separate case concerning the alleged submission of fake receipts linked to Toshakhana gifts has also been registered against Bushra Bibi, Dawn reported. (ANI)

Also Read: PTI workers intensify protests against sentencing of Imran Khan