Pakistan Election Commission disqualifies PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi for 5 yrs ahead of polls

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was disqualified for five years by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday, as reported by ARY News.

The disqualification comes five days before the February 8 general elections, which the PTI is contesting despite a state crackdown and without its famous electoral symbol, the bat.

According to an official order of the ECP, the former foreign minister has been disqualified as a result of the Special Court judge's decision in the case of 'The State versus Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi' on January 30."

"Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been held guilty u/s 5(3)(a), 5(1)(c) punishable u/s 5(3)(b) of OSA, 5(1)(d) Punishable u/s 5(3)(b) of OSA and Section 9 of the OSA read with 34 PPC and has been held guilty in light of charge u/s 5(3)(a) of the OSA, 1923 read with section 34 PPC and convicted and sentenced u/s 5(3)(a) read with section 34 PPC and convicted and sentenced u/s 5(3)(a) read with section 34 PPC and punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term of 10 years, guilty in light of charge u/s 9 read with section 5(3)(a) of OSA, 1923 and is convicted and sentenced u/s 5(3)(a) of OSA, 1923 with rigorous imprisonment for a term of 10 years," ARY News reported while quoting the ECP order.

