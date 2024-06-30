Pakistan: Electricity crisis triggers protests in Karachi

Karachi: Karachi city in Pakistan witnessed massive protests due to severe electricity crisis amid a soaring temperature, Pakistan’s local daily, The Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

Between Friday and Monday night, areas including Shaheen Complex, Punjab Chowrangi, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Orangi Town, and Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road endured frequent load-shedding. The prolonged outages forced residents of the Railway Colony and nearby areas out of their homes, sparking protests near Shaheen Complex.

Citizens took to the streets, burning tyres and blocking roads, exacerbating traffic woes, The Express Tribune reported.

Demonstrators voiced outrage over the disruptive and unpredictable load shedding, which has severely disrupted daily life in the city. The report further said that despite scores of complaints, residents continued to receive hefty electricity bills.

Also, residents claimed that while they pay hefty electricity bills, even for single-room accommodations, penalties are imposed on entire communities for the non-payment of bills by a few individuals.

They criticized the disparity of officials enjoying free electricity while punishing residents for delayed payments. The community warned of further demonstrations if the Sindh government and governor do not swiftly resolve the ongoing power crisis.

Locals demanded an immediate end to the irregular power cuts affecting the Railway Colony and surrounding regions.

In Punjab Chowrangi, protests escalated into major traffic jams, with heavy trucks lining the streets. The scorching heat combined with persistent outages has exacerbated living conditions across Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, and Orangi Town. Near Abbas Town on Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road, residents blocked traffic by burning tires. Earlier on June 23, residents stormed the power distributor’s customer care center on Abul Hassan Isphani Road in Karachi, forcing the employees to flee from the spot, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. (ANI)

