Pakistan faces two-front security crisis as TTP, Baloch rebels target CPEC projects

NEW DELHI: Pakistan is facing mounting security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups planning simultaneous attacks on security forces and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the groups aim to stretch Pakistan's security apparatus across multiple fronts, potentially causing manpower shortages and demoralising troops by targeting senior army officers.

In Balochistan, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has launched "Operation Almas", targeting CPEC-linked development projects. A recent attack on the Frontier Works Organisation at Gwadar Zero Point killed seven Pakistani security personnel. Among those killed were Military Intelligence Captain Sajjad and Lieutenant Colonel Hassan Mujahid.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), BLF and TTP have repeatedly opposed Chinese investments in the region. The attacks threaten Chinese infrastructure projects, particularly Gwadar, a key component of CPEC, which connects western China to the Arabian Sea through Pakistan.

Officials said Pakistan was struggling to contain simultaneous attacks while managing pressure from Beijing to secure Chinese investments. The planned targeting of senior officers has raised concerns about troop morale and possible desertions.

The severity of the manpower crisis was underscored by the army's emergency recall of retired personnel, who were instructed to report by October 30. (IANS)