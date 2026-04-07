Pakistan floats ceasefire proposal between Iran and United States, eyes Strait reopening

TEHRAN: Iran and the United States have been presented with a proposal aimed at ending ongoing hostilities, which could take effect as early as Monday, April 6, 2026, and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The framework, reportedly developed by Pakistan, was shared overnight with both Tehran and Washington. It outlines a two-phase strategy: an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations toward a broader, long-term agreement.

According to the source, all key aspects of the plan would need to be approved within the day. The initial arrangement is expected to take the form of a memorandum of understanding, finalized electronically through Pakistan, which is currently serving as the primary communication channel between the two sides.

If implemented, the ceasefire would come into force right away, allowing the Strait of Hormuz to reopen. The proposal also provides a 15-20 day window to work out a more comprehensive settlement. Tentatively referred to as the "Islamabad Accord," the plan includes provisions for a regional framework governing the strait, with final face-to-face negotiations expected to take place in Islamabad. So far, there has been no official response from either U.S. or Iranian representatives. (Agencies)

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