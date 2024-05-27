Pakistan Government affirms support for 'One China' policy amidst Taiwan issue

Islamabad: In a recent post on social media Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, reiterated Islamabad's unwavering support for China's stance on Taiwan.

He reaffirmed the country's commitment to the 'One China' policy, considering Taiwan an integral part of the People's Republic of China.

"As an iron-brother and a strategic partner of China, Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so. Pakistan adheres to 'One China' policy, regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China and supports the Chinese government's efforts for national reunification. The so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan do not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue," said Shehbaz in a post on X.

Pakistan's vocal endorsement of China's position on Taiwan comes amidst growing global attention on the Taiwan Strait tensions and heightened diplomatic manoeuvers surrounding the island's status.

With geopolitical complexities shaping regional dynamics, Pakistan's reaffirmation of solidarity with China underscores the significance of alignment within the broader context of international relations.

China on Friday warned the US that efforts toward "Taiwan's independence" are a "dead end" and "will only backfire" after an unnamed US official urged Beijing to exercise restraint over the cross-strait situation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a regular media briefing on Friday said, "There will be a dead end for those who engage in 'Taiwan independence', and to connive support for 'Taiwan independence' will only backfire."

Notably, Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has threatened force to control it.

According to a media report, PM Shehbaz is set to visit China in the initial week of the upcoming month to participate in the official commencement of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Report also indicates that Sharif's departure for China is slated for June 4, although minor adjustments to the schedule are possible. (ANI)

