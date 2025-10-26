Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world’s longest-running terror-export project: Report

London: The West’s labeling of the 1947 catastrophe in Jammu and Kashmir as a “territorial conflict” has granted Pakistan the impunity to turn the region into the world’s longest-running terror-export project, a report cited on Saturday.

“On October 22, 1947, Pakistan launched ‘Operation Gulmarg’, a state-engineered campaign disguised as a tribal uprising. Rifle-wielding Pashtun militias, backed by Pakistan Army regulars, entered Kashmir with one mandate: terror. What followed was slaughter and sexual violence on a scale that would today meet the legal threshold for crimes against humanity,” Swedish human rights defender Michael Arizanti wrote in the UK-based ‘The Milli Chronicle’.

Refusing to sanitise history for “anyone’s geopolitical comfort”, Arizanti states that what happened in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 was not a dispute but an invasion driven by Pakistan’s militarized ideology — an ideology that saw Hindu and Sikh communities not as citizens entitled to safety, but as obstacles to a strategic land grab.

He emphasised that even 78 years after Pakistan’s armed invasion that was marked by mass rape, targetted killings, and the destruction of non-Muslim communities, the structural logic behind that aggression has not changed.

“Pakistan’s military establishment still treats territory as a trophy, civilians as expendable, and jihad as a policy tool. The same mindset that unleashed tribal Lashkars to butcher Kashmiris in Baramulla and Mirpur is what later produced Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and every other “proxy” weaponized to destabilize the region.”

“Export terror. Deny responsibility. Perform victimhood. Silence dissent. Pakistan perfected this sequence starting in October 1947 and has repeated it in every decade since,” he adds.

Highlighting the massive development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, Arizanti - a seasoned writer and expert on Middle East affairs, with a focus on Kurdish issues and human rights - mentions that investment and infrastructure has improved drastically after the 2019 constitutional reforms integrating Jammu and Kashmir “more fully into India”. He notes that tourism has surged beyond pre-militancy levels and new universities, hospitals, and road networks have emerged besides local elections recording the highest turnouts in decades.

“Contrast that with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK): rolling blackouts, disappeared activists, banned civil rights groups, and a per capita income less than half that in India-administered regions. When residents protested food shortages and electricity theft by authorities in 2024, Pakistani troops shot at civilians,” he wrote in ‘The Milli Chronicle’.

He also detailed how Islamabad supported the Afghan Taliban for decades — not out of religious solidarity but territorial paranoia.

“Even now, Pakistan accuses Kabul of hosting terrorists while conveniently forgetting that the Taliban leadership long lived comfortably in Quetta and Peshawar under Pakistan’s eye. It’s a toxic codependence: Pakistan keeps Afghan instability alive so it can dictate the terms of peace,” wrote Arizanti. (IANS)

