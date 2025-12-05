Pakistan: Imran Khan approaches Islamabad court, seeks permission for medical tests

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court, seeking permission for conducting his medical tests and examinations in three days at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, local media reported on Thursday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder filed the petition in the court through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. The petition has requested the court to order monthly medical check-ups and tests for Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum Hospital. It also requested the court to order full access to medical teams and permitting medical examinations as per Imran Khan’s medical history and current health condition, Pakistan’s leading daily The News International reported.

In the plea, Imran Khan has requested that a copy of medical report be given to PTI founder’s family and presented in the court. The petition stated that Imran Khan is suffering from certain medical issues and has been convicted at the instruction of federal government as part of political victimization.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan called Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir a “mentally ill person” and accused him of destroying the constitution of the country. (IANS)

