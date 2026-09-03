Pakistan: Imran Khan's sister files second contempt petition in SC

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, on Wednesday filed a second contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court over the non-implementation of the court's August 18 order, local media reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rawalpindi Central Jail (Adiala) Superintendent Sajid Baig, Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mian Salik Jalal, Ministry of Interior Secretary Ahmed Sarwar Raza and Islamabad Capital Territory Chief Commissioner Sohail Ashraf have been named as respondents in the plea filed by Uzma Khan, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The petition stated that the court's August 18 orders allowing Imran Khan to speak to his sons virtually and meet his sisters weekly have not been implemented. In the petition, Uzma Khan stated that Imran Khan was not allowed to meet his sisters on Tuesday and has not spoken to his sons since March.

The petition alleged that no arrangements have been made to facilitate telephonic conversations between Imran Khan and his sons - Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan- twice a week, as per the orders issued by the court. The petition requested the court to take steps or issue directives to implement its August 18 order, especially related to meetings and phone conversations between Imran Khan and his family members, The Express Tribune reported. (IANS)

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