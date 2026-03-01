Pakistan intensifies crackdown on Afghan refugees after border clashes with Taliban

Kabul: Pakistani police have ramped up the arrest of Afghan refugees following escalating border clashes with Taliban forces, according to media reports. The plight of Afghan nationals in Pakistan has been described as “critical”, with widespread detentions of both men and women, particularly in Islamabad. Citing sources, Afghanistan’s leading news agency, Khaama Press, reported that police in recent days arrested Afghan nationals possessing valid visas and legal residency documents. Detainees are allegedly kept in confined spaces awaiting further action, which may include deportation.

The crackdown on Afghan refugees comes in the wake of intense clashes between Taliban forces and Pakistani troops along the border areas.

Reports suggest that the escalation followed Pakistani airstrikes carried out last week targeting Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika, with subsequent operations reportedly expanding to areas including Kabul. (IANS)

