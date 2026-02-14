Pakistan joining ISF draws Hamas doubts, Islamist backlash: Report

Athens: Pakistan's decision to join the International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza has resulted in Islamabad facing diplomatic crisis and inviting suspicion from radical Islamist outfits, including Hamas. Pakistan has contended that its participation in ISF for Gaza showed its commitment to Palestinian welfare. However, Pakistan's decision has sparked opposition domestically and raised questions about Islamabad's credibility as a supporter of Islamic cause, a report has stated.

The ISF has emerged as an important part of US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which helped broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October last year. In November, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted Resolution 2803, authorising ISF to assist transitional governance, provide security, and monitor demilitarisation, according to a report in Greece-based Directus. Pakistan voted in favour of resolution. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Pakistan's readiness to join ISF, with sources suggesting Islamabad may deploy around 3,500 soldiers.

Despite resolution's passage in the UNSC, key operational details remain unknown, including legal authority, chain of command, funding, duration, and ISF's role in disarming Hamas. Pakistan's UN representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmed stated that resolution did not include important suggestions, including a clear path to Palestinian statehood and clarification of the mandate. While the US plan includes disarmament of Palestinian groups, Pakistan has stated it will not be part of missions focused on disarming Hamas.

"Hamas has responded with skepticism, rejecting the resolution outright. The organization views any international force tasked with disarmament as a party to the conflict rather than a 'neutral' stabilizer. Hamas remains skeptical about Pakistan's role despite Islamabad's assurances. Reports suggest Hamas initially rejected disarmament concepts and expressed wariness about foreign deployment undermining sovereignty. Some indications suggest Hamas may be gradually accepting Pakistan's explanation that the Board of Peace (BOP) operates parallel to the UNSC frameworks. Nevertheless, Hamas remains watchful," the Directus report stated. Pakistan has faced a series of challenges after joining the Board of Peace and ISF. Critics highlighted Pakistan's history of bending to international pressure during economic crisis. Pakistan's economy is reliant on international financial support, including International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans and assistance from Gulf nations, leading to leverage that could push Islamabad towards accepting mandates of the ISF, including the disarmament of Hamas, according to the Directus report.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have rejected Pakistan's involvement in Gaza, citing concerns regarding intelligence sharing and lack of diplomatic ties. Reports have claimed that Pakistan's ties with Palestinian militant groups spark questions about its role as a neutral peacekeeper. Pakistan's decision to join ISF has sparked criticism from Islamist parties and opposition parties domestically. (IANS)

