Pakistan: Militants Open Fire At China-Operated Gwadar Port; 8 Attackers Killed

QUETTA: Armed Baloch militants stormed Gwadar's Port Authority Complex in Pakistan's disputed Balochistan province and opened fire, as per reports. Prior to the firing, several explosions also rocked the area in what seems to be a well-planned assault.

Sarfraz Bugti, the Chief Minister of the restive Balochistan province, revealed that all eight militants who were involved in this attack on Pakistan's crucial Gwadar port authority complex on Wednesday were killed by security forces in retaliatory fire.

“Eight terrorists tried to attack the Gwadar Port Authority complex today. All of them have been neutralised by security forces. The message is loud & clear. Whosoever chooses to use violence will see no mercy from the state. Kudos to all law enforcement bravehearts who fought bravely today for Pakistan,” Bugti wrote on his X handle.