Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) erupts after deadly crackdown leaves 2 dead in Rawalakot

RAWALAKOT: Tensions escalated sharply in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after security forces launched an operation in Rawalkot to disperse a sit-in at the Eidgah site, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured, according to claims made by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

In a post shared on X, JKJAAC alleged that security personnel carried out an early morning crackdown against protesters who had been staging a sit-in for several days. JKJAAC said two individuals lost their lives during the operation.

One of the deceased was identified as Naeem Ameen, a resident of Islam Pura, Phalian in Palandri, while the identity of the second victim had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

According to the committee, between ten and twelve young protesters also sustained injuries during the action.

The group accused authorities of using excessive force and claimed that intense shelling after the operation left the area engulfed in smoke, creating severe breathing difficulties for residents and demonstrators alike.

Following the operation, mobile communication services in Rawalakot were reportedly disrupted, with residents complaining of a near-complete breakdown of communication networks. Uncertainty and fear continued to grip the city. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan accused of withholding activists’ bodies amid escalating PoJK unrest