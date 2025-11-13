Pakistan Parliament debates landmark 27th Amendment to reform military, judiciary

Pakistan’s National Assembly resumed a crucial session on Wednesday to pass the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill — a major reform aimed at restructuring the country’s military and judiciary, Geo News reported. Tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the bill requires a two-thirds majority in the 336-member house. The ruling coalition, led by the PML-N with backing from PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, and IPP, appears to have enough votes. The amendment proposes creating a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to share powers with the Supreme Court on constitutional issues. It also renames the Chief of Army Staff as the Chief of Defence Forces and introduces limits on presidential immunity. The Judicial Commission would gain new authority over judge transfers — with refusal amounting to retirement — and include both government and opposition members. Tarar said the reforms aim to ensure “constitutional oversight” of defence appointments while preserving military traditions. Opposition leaders, however, called the bill unconstitutional and politically driven. PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai tore up a copy of the bill in protest, while PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan dubbed it the “Baku Amendments,” accusing the government of undermining democracy. The heated debate underscores rising political tensions as the landmark amendment nears passage. (ANI)

