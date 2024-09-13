Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto warns Shehbaz government

Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticised the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers during their rally on Sunday and cautioned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of the consequences of targeting political opponents, while also drawing a reference to the tenure of Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Notably, PPP and PML-N formed the government in Pakistan, but PPP is not a part of the government.

“If the government’s only job is to decide, who should we put behind bars today [because] Khan did this to use and spoil the [political] climate? If we repay in the same coin, then you may be happy for one day, but tomorrow you and I will be in the same jail,” the PPP chief said on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The leader of the PPP further criticised the lawmakers of the former ruling party for disrespecting parliamentary proceedings and acting in the same combative manner in the house as they did at public gatherings.

“We decide whatever politics we want to do outside the house,” said Zardari. “However, we have [to play] a responsible role here.”

The Bhutto scion emphasised the need to uphold the dignity of the parliament and continued by saying that lawmakers must maintain professional relationships with their constituents, regardless of their remarks at a public rally, as reported by Geo News.

Bilawal also asserted that, despite being a coalition government ally of the PML-N, his party differs from the ruling party. (ANI)

