Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Shakes Hands With S. Jaishankar At SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of the SCO summit in Islamabad.

Visuals emerging from the summit showed the Pakistan PM greeting Jaishankar with a warm handshake followed by a cordial chat.

It is worth mentioning that Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is a first by an Indian foreign minister in over 9 years.

Hours after landing in Pakistan's capital city on Tuesday, Jaishankar exchanged pleasantries with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.