Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Shakes Hands With S. Jaishankar At SCO Summit

Visuals emerging from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) shows Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greeting S. Jaishankar with a warm handshake followed by a cordial chat.
Picture courtesy - ANI
ISLAMABAD: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of the SCO summit in Islamabad.

Visuals emerging from the summit showed the Pakistan PM greeting Jaishankar with a warm handshake followed by a cordial chat.

It is worth mentioning that Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is a first by an Indian foreign minister in over 9 years.

Hours after landing in Pakistan's capital city on Tuesday, Jaishankar exchanged pleasantries with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier yesterday, the two leaders met at a banquet dinner hosted by the Pakistani Prime Minister at his residence on October 15 in honour of the delegates attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Jaishankar and Sharif were seen shaking hands and sharing a brief exchange in this event.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar paid a visit to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad earlier today, where he took a morning walk and planted an Arjuna sapling.

