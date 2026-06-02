Pakistan reimposes early market closure in Islamabad amid energy crisis

ISLAMABAD: As part of energy conservation measures implemented after the fuel price increase and supply constraints caused by the conflict in West Asia, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Monday issued orders about business timings across the city, requiring markets and malls to shut by 8 pm, according to local media reports.

As per the orders that took effect on June 1, the closure timings is applicable in all major markets and shopping centres in Islamabad. However, essential services are exempt from the restrictions. Pharmacies, hospitals and medical stores will continue to function without any change in their timings and petrol pumps and CNG stations will remain open as per their normal timings, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Restaurants, food outlets, grocery shops, bakeries, and fruit and vegetable stores have been ordered to close by 10 pm. Wedding halls, lawns and marquees have been ordered to shut by 10 pm. According to officials, the measure has been taken as part of efforts to reduce energy consumption and streamline commercial activity during peak hours, Geo News reported.

Pakistani authorities' latest decision comes after a series of relaxations and adjustments made in business hours in Pakistan as the government tries to balance economic activity with energy-saving targets. (IANS)

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