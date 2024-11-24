Pakistan Seals Islamabad, Blocks Roads With Containers Ahead of PTI Protest

Islamabad: Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has been turned into a fortress yet again ahead of a major anti-government protest rally announced by Imran Khan, the country’s former premier and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on Sunday.

Anticipating chaos and violence, the ruling government has blocked all roads leading to the capital with shipping containers, deployed additional paramilitary forces and imposed Section 144 for at least two months, prohibiting any public gathering in Islamabad.

As per the latest updates, at least 37 different points and routes towards Islamabad have been blocked, six motorways completely shut down for any traffic movement and the Pakistan Army called in to secure the Red Zone of the capital that includes diplomatic enclave, parliament, president’s house, Supreme Court of Pakistan, foreign office and other government buildings.

Internet and mobile services have also been suspended in Islamabad and its twin city Rawalpindi besides suspension of public transport services.

The government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that no one would be allowed to spread unrest in the capital and strict action would be taken against miscreants.

The PTI protest has been called at a time when a 60-member advanced delegation from Belarus is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s Pakistan visit, beginning November 25. (ANI)

