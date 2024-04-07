Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces anti-government movement: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to organize a major public rally in Balochistan on April 13, in collaboration with a newly formed “grand alliance of opposition parties,” The Express Tribune reported.

This rally aims to start a mass movement against the current government, according to the party’s statement on Friday.

The PTI core committee meeting discussed the upcoming April 13 rally in the Pishin district of Balochistan. “The PTI and the allied parties will jointly launch a public movement from the platform of the grand alliance and the first big public gathering will be held on April 13 in Pishin,” the Express Tribune reported citing an official statement.

The PTI is in alliance with the parties, that had reservations about the results of the February 8 elections.

These include the Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Muttahida Wahdat al-Muslimeen (MWM) and others.

According to The Express Tribune, the parties have reached an agreement that Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai heads the alliance. Additionally, Achakzai will undertake the task of contacting Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), to convince him to join the alliance.

Following the meeting with the head of JUI, the formal announcement of the alliance will be made.

Subsequently, the PTI core committee condemned the re-arrest and remand of the party’s women activists, especially Alia Hamza and Sanam Javed, following the grant of bail to them by a court. Additionally, The meeting also demanded the immediate release of all the leaders including Imran Khan and his wife.

The committee also condemned the postponement of Senate elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), terming it an open violation of the Constitution. The participants also condemned the harassment of high court judges through suspicious letters and demanded “drastic action” against the perpetrators.

The meeting demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to restore the PTI’s electoral symbol of ‘bat’ following the intra-party elections. The statement said that after intra-party elections, there was no justification for the ECP to deprive the party of its electoral symbol. (ANI)

Also Read: Internal rifts in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as Imran Khan remains behind bars (sentinelassam.com)