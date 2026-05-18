Pakistan Tops Global Terrorism Index 2026 as Attacks Surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Despite gaining international attention after hosting US-Iran peace talks, the Pakistan Army under Field Marshal Asim Munir is facing criticism for failing to contain escalating terrorism within the country, according to a report by EurAsian Times. In an article written by editor Nitin J. Ticku, the report cited the Global Terrorism Index 2026, which ranked Pakistan as the nation most affected by terrorism for the first time. The report stated that the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan accounted for 74 per cent of terror attacks and 67 per cent of fatalities. Militant groups such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were described as becoming “more sophisticated and lethal” in their attacks on Pakistani security forces.

According to the article, while Pakistan’s military leadership projected influence internationally — including mediating between the United States and Iran and strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia — it was simultaneously losing control over worsening domestic security conditions. Since the US-Iran conflict intensified in February 2026, terror attacks across Pakistan, especially near the Afghan border, have reportedly increased. The report highlighted several major incidents this year. The BLA allegedly launched coordinated attacks across nine districts, including Quetta and the port city of Gwadar, targeting police stations, markets, banks and security facilities. In February, a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad killed at least 31 worshippers, an attack reportedly linked to ISIS-Khorasan. (IANS)

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