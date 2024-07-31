‘Pakistan wants to scare us with gun’ Says Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch

Gwadar: Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has vowed to continue the Baloch National Gathering despite the Pakistani authorities’ attempts to scare the participants with guns.

Mahrang Baloch made the remarks while addressing the participants of the Baloch National Gathering. Multiple reports have surfaced showing a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in Gwadar by the Pakistani forces, during the Baloch National Gathering.

Taking to X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, “Dr. Mahrang Baloch addressed the Baloch Raaji Muchi at Marine Drive in Gwadar last night. She stated, “Pakistan wants to scare us with its guns, conscience-selling soldiers, and death squads. But I am sure that Baloch mothers have given birth to children who will stand in front of bullets.”

In another post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that the brutal crackdown on participants of the Baloch National Gathering has continued since July 28. Citing the latest reports, the BYC said that more than ten participants were seriously injured after forces attacked peaceful demonstrators in Gwadar.

It accused the Pakistani forces of indiscriminately breaking into residential areas where participants were staying and harassing the participants. The BYC urged the judiciary and the international community to stop further bloodshed.

Taking to X, the BYC stated, “From 28th July the brutal crackdown against participants of the #BalochNationalGathering continues. According to the latest reports, more than ten participants were seriously injured after forces attacked peaceful demonstrators in Gwadar.”

“The forces are indiscriminately breaking into residential areas where participants were staying, causing significant damage to households. They are now raiding homes to frighten and harass the peaceful participants, including elderly men, women, and children. The lives of thousands of participants are at risk. We urge the judiciary and the international community to intervene to prevent further bloodshed and loss of life,” it added. (IANS)

