Pakistani airstrikes kill 5, leave dozens injured: Report

Kabul: At least five Afghans were killed and dozens of others were injured in recent Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul, local media reported on Saturday. Several of the injured are reportedly undergoing treatment at Emergency Hospital in the Afghan capital, where doctors said nearly 40 wounded people were brought in following the airstrikes.

According to Zabiullah, one of the doctors at Emergency Hospital, some patients were in critical condition and receiving intensive care.

“We were sitting in the car when the plane came and attacked; after that, I don’t remember anything. I was half-conscious, and when I opened my eyes, I was already taken to the hospital, and one of my hands had been amputated,” Afghan media outlet TOLO news quoted one of the victims, 17-year-old Ahmad Wali, as saying.

Following clashes between Afghan border forces and Pakistani troops, around 20,000 families have been displaced from Spin Boldak city in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, according to local officials

During the Pakistani airstrike in Paktika, three Afghan cricketers were killed, as confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). The players had travelled from Urgun to Sharana, near the Pakistan border, to participate in a friendly cricket match. The ACB identified the deceased players as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, adding that five other civilians also lost their lives in the strike. (IANS)

