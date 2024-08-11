Pakistani forces destroy Baloch genocide memorial

In a troubling act of repression, Pakistani forces reportedly targeted and demolished the “Symbol of Baloch Genocide” at the sit-in protest outside Balochistan University. The incident took place during the late hours of Friday night. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, “In a disheartening act of repression, the “Symbol of Baloch Genocide” placed at the sit-in protest in front of Balochistan University was deliberately broken by state institutions during the late hours of the night. This memorial, which honoured the thousands of Baloch lives lost to genocide and the ongoing suffering of the Baloch Nation, was destroyed in an attempt to erase the painful history it represents.” BYC observed that the demolition of the symbol was not just an attack on a memorial but a direct assault on the collective memory of the Baloch Nation. The organization emphasized that, despite this cowardly effort to erase their history, they remained resolute in their quest for justice. They also noted that the Baloch Nation’s resilience remained unshaken by such actions. Recently, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee reiterated to continue sit-in protests and seminars against Pakistani security forces until justice is served, release of detained activists and an end to the violence. The Baloch people are protesting against Pakistani forces due to longstanding grievances related to human rights abuses, political repression, and economic exploitation in Balochistan, a region rich in natural resources but facing severe socio-economic challenges. (ANI)

