Pakistanis say Munir’s ‘dumper truck’ statement damaged country’s image: Report

Tashkent: Pakistan’s public has been hurling criticism at their Army chief, Field Marshal Asmi Munir, over his recent remarks comparing the country to a “dumper truck” on the international front.

During his recent engagements with the Saudi Arabia delegation, Munir, while comparing Pakistan to a “dumper truck”, called India a “shining Mercedes”, which sparked outrage among Pakistani citizens as people accused him of damaging the country’s global image.

“India is like a shining Mercedes, but we are like a dumper truck loaded with stones; imagine what happens when the two collide,” Munir had reportedly said during his meeting with the Saudi delegation. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi quickly repeated his remarks, leading to memes, satire, and criticism on social media, including AI-generated images of a Mercedes beside an overturned dumper, Uzbekistan-based Zamin reported.

“Social media users across Pakistan described the statement as ‘humiliating’ and ‘tone-deaf’,” the report read.

It also quoted some comments — a user commented, “How can Field Marshal Asim Munir call Pakistan a dump truck full of gravel? Is this what leadership looks like?”

Another comment, according to the report, read, “This is the level of intellect we possess — and we wonder why FDI is zero.”

The report mentioned that entrepreneur Ali Ahmed Ghumman expressed disbelief at Munir’s remarks, while journalist Moid Peerzada stated that the statement reflects the degradation of leadership.

“At this point, expecting shame or a new low from this state is pointless. They’ve already mastered rock bottom. Not satire. Not sarcasm. No shame left,” Peerzada was quoted by Zamin as saying.

“Critics argue that such analogies reflect not just poor judgment, but a deepening credibility gap within Pakistan’s military-led establishment,” the report added.

Some social media users considered Munir’s statement as a reflection of a “broader identity crisis” within Pakistan’s military leadership.

Mohsin Muzaffar from Muzaffarabad said that Munir’s remarks showcased “inferiority and confusion” at the heart of Pakistan’s strategic thinking, according to the report. “When your top general praises others and degrades his own nation, what does that say about your strength?” Muzaffar questioned.

Samad Baloch, a local activist in Balochistan, highlighted the growing frustration among people of Pakistan. “Public disgust is real and growing — Asim Munir’s Tampa fiasco showed the world the arrogance and incompetence behind the Pakistan Army’s facade,” Baloch stated. (IANS)

