Pakistan’s gender gap index hits rock bottom: World Economic Forum (WEF)

In the latest Global Gender Gap Index by the World Economic Forum (WEF),

Pakistan finds itself near the bottom of the list, with only Sudan ranked lower among 146 nations surveyed. This marks a further decline from its 142nd position last year, reflecting a worsening situation for women in the country, Dawn reported. Women’s rights activists have issued impassioned pleas for both state and societal commitment to address gender disparities effectively. They emphasise the need to redefine the roles prescribed to women by Pakistani society and the government. The annual index evaluates gender parity across four critical dimensions: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. Leading nations in gender parity include Iceland, Finland, Norway, New Zealand, and Sweden, as reported by Dawn. “This year’s dismal ranking is not an anomaly; Pakistan has consistently lagged in the index for over a decade,” stated Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director of Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE), reflecting on Pakistan’s persistent challenges in achieving gender equality. Comparatively, neighbouring countries have fared better in closing their gender gaps. Breaking down the rankings across sectors reveals stark disparities. In economic participation and opportunity, Pakistan ranks 143rd, with Bangladesh at 146th. Educational attainment sees Pakistan at 139th, trailing behind Bangladesh (125th). Political empowerment remains a challenge, with Pakistan at 112th, significantly behind Bangladesh (7th). (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Nontoxic arsenic’ powder found in letters sent to judges in Pakistan

Also Watch: