Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city, Karachi ranked third 

ISLAMABAD: Lahore in Pakistan continues to remain the world's most polluted city as smog blanketed the region on Tuesday and the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 329 at around 9 am (local time) as per Swiss air quality monitor IQAir.

The AQI of Lahore stood at 424 earlier in the morning, with the level of deadly particulate matter (PM2.5) pollutants, the fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health, reaching 287, leading Pakistani daily The News International reported.

Along with Lahore, Pakistan's Karachi also featured in the top 10 most polluted cities globally. It stood at the third spot in the list with an AQI recorded at 174. Health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can result in people facing severe health issues, including heart disease, lung cancer, stroke and chronic respiratory illnesses, The News International reported. (IANS)

