Pak’s cross-border smuggling networks exposed by weapon seizures in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: The recent seizures of weapons by Afghan forces along the border, smuggled from Pakistani territory, are not merely arms interceptions but signals “warning flares” exposing the deeper fractures in Afghanistan-Pakistan relations. Each intercepted cache underscores an environment shaped by mistrust – reflecting continued concerns over cross-border smuggling networks originating from Pakistan.

“The eastern frontier of Afghanistan has once again become the stage for a familiar but unsettling drama. Under the cover of night, in the rugged terrain of Dand wa Patan, Taliban border units intercepted yet another shipment of weapons, allegedly smuggled from Pakistan. It was not an isolated incident; it was the latest chapter in a pattern that has become too frequent to ignore,” a report in Eurasia Review detailed “Recently, the 3rd Border Brigade moved on what they described as ‘precise intelligence’. By the end of the operation, 26 weapons, including M4’s and AK-47s, were laid out on the ground, a stark reminder of the region’s persistent volatility. Only days earlier, another cache was seized in Torkham: specialised handguns, suppressors, and equipment reportedly intended for covert attacks inside Afghanistan,” it added.

According to the report, the situation is further complicated by the allegations within Afghan security circles that elements within Pakistan’s intelligence establishment may have facilitated or permitted these transfers.(IANS)

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