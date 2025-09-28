Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas denounces Hamas, offers to work with Trump

United Nations: Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, riding high on rising support for statehood while also facing relentless Israeli attacks, on Thursday, denounced Hamas and offered to work with the US President Donald Trump to implement a peace plan endorsed by the UN.

Speaking through a video link after the US barred him from coming to New York for the UN General Assembly's high-level session, he declared, "Palestine is ours. We will not leave our land. We will not leave our homeland. Our people are rooted like the olive trees."

He said that he was ready to work with the US, France, and Saudi Arabia to implement the peace plan adopted this week by the UN General Assembly, where the number of countries recognising Palestine's statehood rose to more than 150.

"There can be no justice if Palestine is not free," he said while reiterating Palestine's recognition of Israel.

Abbas said the actions of Hamas, which carried out an attack on Israel in 2023 killing more than 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, "don't represent the Palestinian people".

He added that Hamas should release the hostages still held by it and demanded that Hamas and other factions disarm.

"We do not want an armed state," he said.

"If Palestine Authority is given control of Gaza when the conflict ends, Hamas, along with other factions, must hand over their weapons to it and will be barred from any role in the territory," Abbas added.

Some Israeli leaders have called for taking over the West Bank and Gaza, nullifying the possibility of a Palestine state under the two-state solution endorsed by the UN. (IANS)

