Lhasa: 10th Panchen Lama's final warning before death remains one of the most concise and compelling critiques of Chinese rule in Tibet. He said that development had taken place, yet concluded that the price paid for it has been greater than the gains, a report has detailed.

"On January 23, 1989, in Shigatse, Tibet, the 10th Panchen Lama, Choekyi Gyaltsen, delivered what would become his final major public address. Five days later, he was dead. In that speech, he offered one of the most remarkable and courageous assessments ever made by a senior Tibetan leader who had worked within the People's Republic of China," Khedroob Thondup, nephew of the 14th Dalai Lama, wrote in an opinion piece for 'The Tibet Express'.

Reflecting on decades of Chinese Communist Party rule in Tibet, the Panchen Lama acknowledged that development had occurred, yet concluded that "the price paid for this development has been greater than the gains".

The Panchen Lama was not an outsider who criticised China from exile, but was one of the highest-ranking religious figures in Tibetan Buddhism, who tried to work with Chinese authorities for a long time. He held several posts within the Chinese political system and repeatedly called for cooperation. His criticism of China holds importance as he submitted the "70,000 Character Petition," which detailed the suffering and hardships faced by Tibetans under China's policies.

The Panchen Lama's statement holds significance as development cannot be measured only on the basis of roads built, buildings constructed or income generated. It must be measured in terms of human dignity, social stability, cultural survival and freedom of relief. A society can become wealthy while simultaneously losing elements that people regard as important for their identity, according to the report in 'The Tibet Express'.

The timing of his address made it more significant, as Tibet had faced unrest from 1987-1989, showcasing dissatisfaction among many residents. In his address, he did not praise China for its achievements. Instead, he delivered a balanced verdict, acknowledging that gains existed but the costs paid were high.

"More than three decades later, his assessment remains one of the most concise and compelling critiques of Chinese rule in Tibet. He did not deny that development occurred. Rather, he questioned whether the benefits outweighed the costs. Coming from a figure who had sought accommodation rather than confrontation, this judgment was especially difficult to dismiss," Khedroob Thondup wrote in 'The Tibet Express'.

"The lasting significance of the Panchen Lama's final speech lies in this simple but profound proposition: development is not a success when a people believe they have paid more for it than they received in return," the author added. (IANS)